Evening brief: Kejriwal lists 3 events to allege Modi govt ignored President, and all the latest news

Kejriwal lists 3 events to claim President ignored. Then says, ‘SCs, STs asking whether…’ Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday listed three major events to allege that the President was ignored by the Narendra Modi government. Read more Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI file)

Assam CM Himanta attacks ‘eco-system’ over Sengol: ‘Despite Nehru’s crucial role’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday alleged that the Congress party displayed disregard for Hindu traditions by “relegating” Sengol, a five-feet long sceptre that will be installed near the Speaker’s seat in the new Parliament, as a ‘walking stick’ despite former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's crucial role in it. Read more

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya wasn't wearing seat belt, cops reveals during investigation: ‘Sustained a head injury’

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhayaya died in a road accident on May 22 in Himachal Pradesh. As cops continue to probe her death case, reports about major developments in the case have surfaced. Read more

From itching to infections: 5 common problems in pets caused by ticks and fleas

Ticks and fleas, those notorious mischief-makers, can turn your pet's life into an itch-filled adventure. But their impact goes beyond scratching and irritation. Read more

‘I enjoy when everyone chants Kohli’s name': Naveen-ul-Haq hits back at crowd hostility, social media trolls in IPL 2023

Afghanistan cricketers have graced the IPL quite regularly since Rashid Khan's emergence as a match-winner but none has been able to create the kind of impact Naveen-ul-Haq has for Lucknow Super Giants in the 16th edition of the tournament. Naveen-ul-Haq has been a revelation both on and off the field in IPL 2023. Read more

