Evening brief: Kerala on high alert as pre-monsoon rains pound many areas, and all the latest news

Kerala on high alert as pre-monsoon rains pound many areas

Kerala has been put on high alert as torrential rains pounded many areas of the state on Sunday. Read more

UN visit: China bars Uyghurs from mentioning camps, no calls from int'l numbers

At long last, the United Nations finally gaining access to China's Xinjiang, an Uyghur region. Watch here

India beat Indonesia to win maiden Thomas Cup gold, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag and Kidambi Srikanth winners in final

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history as the Indian men's badminton team. Read more

Sara Ali Khan poses with jawans in Kashmir, shares glimpses of hiking trip in Gulmarg. See pics

Sara Ali Khan is on a vacation. The actor escaped the sweltering temperatures for Kashmir’s cool climes. Read more

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut, when Bollywood stars wore sarees to the film festival red carpet

The countdown to one of the most prestigious film festivals, the Cannes Film Festival, hosted in Cannes, France, has already begun. Read more

