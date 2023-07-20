Evening brief: Kharge demands ‘elaborate statement’ from PM on Manipur violence, and all the latest news

Kharge demands ‘elaborate statement’ from PM Modi on Manipur in Parliament

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the violence on women in Manipur amid national outrage over the video of two Kuki women being paraded naked, Congress President Mallikarjun on Thursday demanded an elaborate statement from him in the Parliament. Read More

‘No communication yet’, N Korea not responding to US attempts to get back its soldier

North Korea hasn't responded to U.S. attempts to discuss the American soldier who bolted across the heavily armed border, officials in Washington said, underscoring that the serviceman's prospects for a quick release are unclear at a time of high tensions and inactive communication channels. Read More

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath yatra in Kashmir amid tight security. Watch

A day after Sara Ali Khan shared glimpses of her Sonamarg vacation, the actor was seen during Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. On Thursday, videos and photos of Sara from Amarnath, one of the most sacred Hindu pilgrimage sites in the country, surfaced online. Read More

BTS' V enjoys an energising workout and fun dancing session during Live: Watch Taehyung's video for midweek inspiration

BTS member V, born Kim Taehyung, took to Weverse Live today to share his workout routine featuring a fun dance session with ARMY. Popular for his infamous short lives, this workout session was also approximately 3 minutes long. However, it excited the singer and songwriter's fans, who took to social media to share their feelings about the clips. Read More

'Maruti 8000': Convertible version of Maruti Suzuki 800 goes viral. Watch

Several people around the world love to get their cars modified. Whether they get a different kind of seat cover or change the headlights and interiors, modifications of cars to a person’s preference have become a common thing these days. Read More

Watch: ICC breaks the internet with 2023 World Cup promo featuring Shah Rukh Khan; Shubman, Karthik also included

With the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup mere months away, the hype for the tournament, as it returns to India’s shores, is gradually building. The ICC released a promo video for their upcoming marquee tournament, and justifiably called upon one of India’s greatest stars to be the face of their World Cup advertising. Read More

