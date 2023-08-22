Evening brief: ‘Lander can handle rough landing’, ex-ISRO advisor on Chandrayaan-3; and all the latest news

Chandrayaan 3: ‘Lander can handle rough landing too’, says ex-ISRO advisor As Chandrayaan 3 is gearing up for a soft landing on the south pole of the moon on Wednesday, a former advisor to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said that the lander can handle ‘rough landing too’. Read Here. Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14. (Twitter/Isro)

Children trapped in Pakistan cable car, army begins rescue ops: Top updates

A rescue operation is under way in Pakistan for eight people - including six children - who were trapped in a cable car dangling over a valley. The incident happened after the cable snapped, leaving the car hanging 274m (900 ft) above ground. Officials said that the cable is currently “suspended by a single rope”. The incident happened at about 07:00 local time (02:00 GMT) as the children were crossing the valley on their way to school in a mountainous part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Read Here.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar saying he's excited to watch her film upcoming Emergency: 'I am scared now'

Karan Johar had spoken about Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency at a recent event. At the Express Adda session for The Indian Express on Monday, Karan was asked about a political event that he wishes to watch in a film. Karan had said, "Emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it.” Emergency features Kangana as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and will be released in November 2023. Now, Kangana has reacted to Karan's statement about the film. Read Here.

'Where is the Hardik who scored 92 vs Australia?': Madan Lal after Pandya retained as Asia Cup vice-captain over Bumrah

Think of Hardik Pandya the batter and what comes to mind? Could it be his swatting of sixes against Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman that gave India a microscopic speck of home in the 2017 Champions Trophy final? Or bludgeoning a century off just 86 balls against Sr Lanka in only his second Test match barely two months later? How about the fact that his 33-ball 63 at a strike-rate of nearly 200 propped up India against England at last year's T20 World Cup semifinal, or that last IPL? Or that he became the fastest Indian to smoke 100 IPL sixes? Read Here.

Man lives on an island all alone. Here’s what he does all day

The story of a man named Simon Parker who is living on an island all alone has gone viral. An ex-Royal Air Force aircraft engineer, Parker is currently residing at - and is the warden of - Flat Holm, an island off the Welsh coast, UK. Not just that, he is also the landlord of the only pub on the island. Read Here.

Men don't get emotionally hurt: Addressing the taboo, fostering empathy, tips to seek emotional well-being

Men often carry emotional pain silently, adept at concealing it due to societal expectations that discourage vulnerability even among their loved ones and associate it with weakness. As fathers, husbands, sons, brothers, or grandfathers, they navigate various roles in life, caring for their loved ones while facing their own hidden hurdles. Read Here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON