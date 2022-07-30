Evening brief: Maharashtra's two-member govt completes a month, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

2-member state govt completes a month

The Shinde-Fadnavis government completes one month in office today. Read more

Teesta Setalvad, ex-DGP Sreekumar denied bail in Gujarat riots case

Activist Teesta Setalvad and former DGP RB Sreekumar were denied bail by a sessions court in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Read more

Watch: NCB burns 30,000 kg of drugs in Amit Shah's virtual presence

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) set fire to more than 30,000 kg of banned substances in four locations – Delhi, Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata – on Saturday in the virtual presence of the Union home minister Amit Shah from Chandigarh. Read more

Uttarakhand to develop 46 ropeway projects across state: Tourism minister

The Uttarakhand government led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a go-ahead to develop 46 ropeway projects under the Parvatmala scheme to boost tourism across the state, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said in Dehradun on Friday. Read more

SS Rajamouli says he is ‘angry’ with Netflix for only releasing Hindi version of RRR: 'I have a complaint against them'

SS Rajamouli's RRR became a box office blockbuster after it released in theatres on March 25 this year, and also found success on Netflix after it started airing on the streaming giant on May 20. Read more

Can Alzheimer's begin in 20s? Here are signs of early onset Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is one the most common types of dementia and while the classic symptoms of the disease often begin after the age of 65 years, a new research published in Neurology journal suggests that beta-amyloid proteins that forms plaques in the brain may begin accumulating as early as 20s. Read more

