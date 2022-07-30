Uttarakhand to develop 46 ropeway projects across state: Tourism minister
The Uttarakhand government led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a go-ahead to develop 46 ropeway projects under the Parvatmala scheme to boost tourism across the state, tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said in Dehradun on Friday.
“The hill state of Uttarakhand understands the importance of ropeway which is considered as the most eco-friendly mode of transport; hence we have decided to develop 46 ropeway projects across the state which will also provide a boost to tourism,” he said during the meeting of the Uttarakhand tourism development board held in Dehradun on Friday evening.
The tourism minister directed the officials to explore the possibility of the funicular railway system in places where there is no possibility of setting up a ropeway project.
Funicular railway or incline railway is a system that is beneficial for pulling trains up steep grades with a cable where the steel wheels can be used to guide the train along the tracks without traction.
“ Ropeway projects will ease the problem of tourists, especially in the destination with steep climbs,” said Jaspal Chauhan, Dehradun district tourism officer.
“We have sent a proposal for a ropeway project for Santala Temple to Jaintan wala and once constructed it will make the visit convenient for the tourists and pilgrims,’’ he said.
The tourism department with an objective to boost tourism is also preparing a master plan for Auli and a proposal of constructing floating houses and publicising homestays in the state so that tourists are able to see new tourist destinations during their every visit, tourism officials said.
They said the tourism department also directed the officials to develop the Trijugi Narayan temple area in Rudraprayag district as a wedding destination after consultation with gram panchayats and temple priests.
Meanwhile, the golf cart trail run has already begun at George Everest House in Mussoorie.
“The work was on to develop George Everest house as a major tourism spot in Mussoorie and for that, a golf cart is being run on trial basis form the base of the George Everest house to the house where George Everest spent many years of his life while conducting the survey of area,” Chauhan added.
Once the golf carts are successful, the tourism department will add four more golf carts that will be used as shuttle service for George Everest, he said.
