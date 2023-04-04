Home / India News / Evening brief: Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP hired 'goondas' to incite Bengal violence; all the latest news

Evening brief: Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP hired 'goondas' to incite Bengal violence; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Baam' and 'Ram' joined hands against us: Mamata Banerjee on Bengal violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday scaled up her attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the recent violent clashes in the state, alleging that the saffron party is “defaming Hindu…read more.

Avalanche warning issued for J&K's Kupwara in next 24 hours

Minutes after a massive avalanche in Sikkim killed at least six tourists, the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning in the Kupwara district in the…read more.

One dead, dozens hurt after train crashes into maintenance crane in Netherlands

A passenger train in the Netherlands rammed into a maintenance crane on the railway tracks early on Tuesday, killing the equipment operator and injuring dozens of passengers as the train derailed, officials…read more.

Hrithik Roshan wins hearts as photo of him holding Saba Azad's heels at event emerges online: 'Love how casually he...'

Actor-couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad recently attended the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. A new photo featuring the duo has emerged online…read more.

RCB suffer huge blow ahead of KKR clash as Rajat Patidar ruled out of IPL 2023 due to Achilles heel injury

Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side has suffered a massive blow in the form of star batter Rajat Patidar, who is ruled out of the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday…read more.

Home, interior decor tips: Distracting design trends of 2023

There are a good number of languages around the world and the word for 'home' differs in almost all of those languages however, the word sustains its meaning to resonate with the majority of the world and…read more.

