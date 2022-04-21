Evening brief: Mamata Banerjee on demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘We don’t want to bulldoze…:' Mamata on demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) as part of its anti-encroachment drive. Read more

Rajnath Singh asks US defence firms to tap 'Make in India' initiative

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday made a fresh pitch to American firms to carry out joint research and development, co-production of systems, and manufacturing and maintenance of military hardware in the country to tap the opportunities under the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ initiative when achieving self-reliance in defence is an immediate priority for the government and several measures have been taken to achieve that goal. Read more

Manchester United appoint Erik ten Hag as manager till 2025

Premier League giants Manchester United have announced the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their manager until 2025 with the option to extend for another year, the club said in an official statement. Read more

Jersey celeb review: Shahid Kapoor gets praises from 'lil bro' Ishaan Khatter, Varun Dhawan and more

Shahid Kapoor and the team of Jersey have been receiving a lot of praise from celebrities for the sports drama, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on Friday, April 22. Several celebs attended an advance screening of the film organised on Wednesday, and have been taking to their social media accounts to shower the film and the team with love. Actors Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kemmu, and Ishaan Khatter were among those who applauded the Gowtam Tinnanuri's directorial and the performance by Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur. Read more

Loved Ranveer Singh's airport look in dapper navy-blue Bandhgala? It costs this

After South sensation Vijay Deverakonda gave a classic spin to airport look in ethnic kurta-bandi set from Anita Dongre's eponymous fashion label, we have another traditional look from the ace Indian designer making it to airport runaway, this time by Bollywood hunk Ranveer Singh who looked dapper in a navy-blue Bandhgala. Read more