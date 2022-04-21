Jersey celeb review: Shahid Kapoor gets praises from 'lil bro' Ishaan Khatter, Varun Dhawan and more

Shahid Kapoor and the team of Jersey have been receiving a lot of praise from celebrities for the sports drama, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on Friday, April 22. Several celebs attended an advance screening of the film organised on Wednesday, and have been taking to their social media accounts to shower the film and the team with love. Actors Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kemmu, and Ishaan Khatter were among those who applauded the Gowtam Tinnanuri's directorial and the performance by Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur. Also Read| Shahid Kapoor says he calls Jersey producers daily to confirm release date after two delays: 'Ye time final hai na?'

Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter, who attended the screening with the actor and the other members of their family, was all praises for his performance. Taking to Instagram Stories, Ishaan wrote, “I can promise the feels are real....As a brother, I'm filled with pride, as an actor with respect, and as an audience with admiration for my powerhouse bhaijaan @Shahidkapoor. Thank You for sharing what you did through this character. @Gowtamnaidu Thank You for the emotional experience that as an audience I always secretly crave.”

Ishaan also called Pankaj Kapur 'a master of his craft' and said Mrunal was 'radiant and lovely as ever.' Shahid reacted to Ishaan's post on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Can't believe my lil bro completed 4 years as an actor. With gratitude and respect as an actor I admire watching. Love you." Ishaan replied to Shahid's message and wrote, "My love for you is beyond films but I can say with sincerity that my respect is unbiased and true. Go Jersey!!"

Celebs review of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey.

Varun Dhawan also praised the film, and wrote on his Instagram Stories, "This one is all heart with stellar performances. Hats off to pull this film off during the pandemic." Shahid reposted the story writing, "Big Love brother." Shahid also shared a story by Rakul Preet Singh, who had written, "Whatttt stellar performances by @Shahidkapoor @Mrunalthakur #Pankajkapoor Sir. You guys made us all cry. Congratulationssss cos this one is a sixer."

Kunal Kemmu also applauded 'brother' Shahid Kapoor's acting as he wrote a long note about the film. He wrote, "Film about sport, passion, unfulfilled dreams, choices, relationships, and above all, the love for family. My brother @Shahidkapoor just like Arjun in the film, you are in top form and play your part on the front foot from start to end. Your hard work, effort and effortless charm come through in every scene. totally loved you in the film. Kunal also called Mrunal 'effortless and effective,' adding that watching Pankaj Kapur was a 'treat and a learning experience.'

Writer Shashank Khaitan also said that Shahid Kapoor was 'just brilliant' in the film. He wrote, "What a phenomenal performance...Pankaj Kapoor ji is also a treat to watch...Mrunal Thakur is lovely...A solid performance. Mr Gowtam tells this story simply and with all heart. Aman Gill my friend Congrats on this...Such a lovely film."

Jersey stars Shahid as Arjun Talwar, a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to cricket at the age of 36 to prove his ability and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. The film is the remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same title, which starred Nani in the lead role. Both the original and the Hindi remake have been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and starred Ronit Kamra as Arjun Talwar's son.

