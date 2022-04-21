‘We don’t want to bulldoze…:' Mamata on demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) as part of its anti-encroachment drive.



“We don’t want to bulldoze. We don’t want to divide the people, we want to unite the people. Unity is our main strength, culturally you will be very sound if you are united. But, if you are divided, it will fall,” news agency ANI quoted the Bengal chief minister as saying in Kolkata.



The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the status quo order halting the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri and said it may take a ‘serious view' of the demolition being continued after the North MCD mayor was informed about the court order.

“We’ll take a serious view of demolition that took place after information was given to Mayor,” Justice LN Rao said.

Kolkata | We don’t want to bulldoze. We don’t want to divide the people, we want to unite the people. Unity is our main strength, culturally you will be very sound if you are united. But, if you are divided, it will fall: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/S2SSGndzCS — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

The Trinamool Congress chief's statement comes at a time when the party has said it will send a fact-finding committee to Delhi's Jahangirpuri which was also hit by violence during Hanuman Jayanti last Saturday.



TMC leaders including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sajda Ahmed, Aparupa Poddar, Mala Roy, and Satabdi Roy will visit Delhi's Jahangirpuri, ANI reported.



Several opposition parties have slammed the BJP for the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri area. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the razing of structures is an attempt by the BJP to create circumstances that help it win the civic body polls there.

“Hindu-Muslims live together. But this unity of Hindu-Muslims cannot be tolerated by the BJP and the media controlled by it. MCD elections are going to be held in Delhi that is why the BJP is creating this environment to win the polls,” Yadav tweeted.

