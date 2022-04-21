Manchester United appoint Erik ten Hag as manager till 2025

Premier League giants Manchester United have announced the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their manager until 2025 with the option to extend for another year, the club said in an official statement.

"During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team's attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth," the club's football director John Murtough said.

"In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that. We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer."

Ten hag, who was in charge at Ajax since 2017 appeared thrilled to join a long-list of legends at the legendary club.

"It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve," said ten Hag.

"It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON