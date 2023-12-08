Evening brief: Modi says India to be 3rd largest economy in his next term; Moitra’s ‘BJP’s end’ attack, all latest news

During the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ambitious goals for India's economic growth, aiming for it to be the third-largest economy globally in his next term. Modi emphasized the nation's stability, supportive policies, and a transformative mindset. He urged investors to collaborate with Uttarakhand, envisioning both "divinity and development" in the state. Discussing economic strategies, Modi encouraged self-reliance, emphasized a SWOT analysis for the country, and highlighted the untapped potential in Uttarakhand across various sectors. The summit focused on the theme "Peace to Prosperity," with Modi urging investors to explore local products, especially those supported by women's self-help groups. Dig deeper Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of 'Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023', in Dehradun, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. (PTI)

Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra raised objections to her expulsion from the Lok Sabha by the Ethics Committee, asserting that the decision relied on contradictory testimonies from two individuals. Moitra identified one of them as her "estranged partner" Jai Anant Dehadrai, accusing him of masquerading as a common citizen. She criticized the committee's functioning, stating she wasn't allowed to cross-examine them. Moitra deemed the Ethics Committee a "weapon" against the opposition, emphasizing the abuse of due process. She claimed the findings were based on conflicting written testimonies and called the panel a "Kangaroo Court." Moitra asserted the committee lacked the power to expel her and deemed it the beginning of the BJP's end. Dig deeper

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

India News

Bengal govt-run hospital orders probe after 10 babies die within 24 hours Dig deeper

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan urges collective action against dowry after Kerala doctor's death Dig deeper

The Latest News

PM Modi’s emoji-packed post to attack Congress over Jharkhand raids Dig deeper

Microsoft president Brad Smith says that the tech giant is just a non-voting observer on OpenAI's board Dig deeper

Global Matters

Russia's Putin says he will run for president in 2024 Dig deeper

United States to unveil its inaugural Ocean Justice Strategy at COP28 in Dubai Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The nostalgia of Archie Comics, serving as a window into semi-urban Americana, resonates with those who grew up in the 80s and 90s. Riverdale, the idyllic town, was a raceless utopia where the biggest concerns involved Reggie's pranks and Archie's choice between Betty and Veronica. It symbolized a timeless coming-of-age tale, where characters never truly aged. For the author, Archie Comics held a special place, synonymous with end-of-term celebrations and lunches at Kwality in Kolkata. The blend of comics and memories created a comforting ritual, capturing the essence of a bygone era for those privileged kids of a certain vintage. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

As the new year approaches, early resolutions provide a chance for positive change. Taking a day off allows reflection on the passing year and setting achievable goals. Clearing clutter in homes and relationships paves the way for a better lifestyle. Reflecting on the upcoming year helps identify what to retain and what to release. Planning and commitment are crucial for successful change. Completing pending tasks before the new year fosters a fresh start. Prioritizing exercise, maintaining a balanced diet, ensuring regular sleep, and limiting screen time contribute to overall well-being. Additionally, planning a trip provides an opportunity to recharge and embrace the coming year with renewed enthusiasm. Dig deeper

Sports Going

In the aftermath of the 2023 ODI World Cup final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the ICC rated the pitch as "average." Australia, ending India's 10-match winning streak, clinched their record-extending sixth title. The November 19 final, played on a used pitch, saw India posting 240 runs, but Travis Head's remarkable century led Australia to victory with seven overs to spare. Concerns over the pitch were raised by Australia's Pat Cummins before the final, and after the match, Ricky Ponting suggested India's pitch strategy had "backfired." India's head coach Rahul Dravid reportedly attributed the loss to the pitch, emphasising it didn't behave as expected.

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.