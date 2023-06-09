Evening brief: Mumbai murder accused, victim were ‘married’, and all the latest news

Mumbai Mira Road murder: Manoj and Saraswati were husband-wife, claim victim's sisters

The three sisters of 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Manoj Sane told the police on Friday that Saraswati and Manoj were not live-in partners but husband and wife.

Do you know Indonesia is building a new capital? And it will cost over $32 billion

Indonesia's parliamentary budget committee has approved additional 15 trillion rupiah ($1.01 billion) to speed up construction of the flagship new capital Nusantara, a senior lawmaker said on Friday.

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's rumoured wedding venue in Udaipur with rooms starting at ₹ 35000

Newly-engaged couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly marry in Rajasthan later this year. As per a new report, the actor and Aam Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader will likely get married at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur.

Diabetes crisis deepens in India: Top 10 worst-affected states and UTs

Surpassing the earlier WHO estimates of 77 million people suffering from diabetes, a new study published in internationally acclaimed journal Lancet, funded by ICMR and Health Ministry has brought surprising numbers to the fore.

'Are umpires blind?': Ex-Pakistan cricketer accuses Australia of ball tampering against Kohli and Pujara with 'evidence'

Amid Australia's domination over India in the ongoing World Test Championship final, Pat Cummins and his team have been hit hard by strong ball tampering allegations by a former Pakistan cricketer, who insists that the Aussies 'made the ball' near the 15th over and used it to their benefit to dismiss two of India's top batters in Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

