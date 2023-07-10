Home / India News / Evening brief: Nitish signals his stand on BJP's demand to sack Tejashwi Yadav, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Nitish signals his stand on BJP's demand to sack Tejashwi Yadav, and all the latest news

As BJP steps up campaign against Tejashwi, Nitish Kumar signals his stand

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar arrived at the Bihar assembly on Monday with his deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and environment minister Tej Pratap Singh, a gesture that his party leader said was designed to send a clear message that the Janata Dal-United alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal led by Lalu Prasad Yadav was intact and strong. Read more

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Centre)

Monsoon update: Intense rain over north India to continue today, decline thereafter

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over northwestern India and adjacent region, as well as extremely heavy showers for Himachal Pradesh today. Read more

Fans love women power in Jawan Prevue, think Deepika Padukone plays Shah Rukh Khan's mother

The Jawan Prevue has gotten a thumbs up from the fans on Monday as it served much more than they had anticipated from the Shah Rukh Khan film. Directed by Atlee, Jawan has a huge ensemble cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, with Deepika Padukone being the biggest surprise. Read more

Signs of being a chronic overthinker

Overthinking has its own pros and cons. While overthinking can make us delve deeper and introspect and grow specific opinions based on deep research and thinking, on the other hand, it can be the reason for extreme worry, tension and panic. Read more

Watch: Azarenka booed off the court after Wimbledon loss to Ukraine's Svitolina, Belarusian responds with sharp gesture

The women's singles tie between Victoria Azarenka and Elina Svitolina at Wimbledon 2023, , which the latter won 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9), witnessed some hostile reactions by fans. Read more

Sign out