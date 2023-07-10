Home / Lifestyle / Health / Signs of being a chronic overthinker

Signs of being a chronic overthinker

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jul 10, 2023 03:28 PM IST

From constant anxiety to thinking of worst-case scenarios, here are a few signs of being a chronic overthinker.

Overthinking has its own pros and cons. While overthinking can make us delve deeper and introspect and grow specific opinions based on deep research and thinking, on the other hand, it can be the reason for extreme worry, tension and panic. Overthinking mostly has its negative impact on people because they are not able to control their thoughts and bring them back to positive ones. "Overthinkers often find themselves caught in a cycle of overanalysing every possible outcome, which can be mentally and emotionally draining. They tend to focus on the negative aspects of a situation and are prone to self-doubt," wrote Mental Health Advocate Taylor Barone as she explained how overthinkers struggle with their own thoughts.

Signs of being a chronic overthinker(Unsplash)

Taylor further noted down a few signs of being a chronic overthinker:

Worst-case scenarios: When we overthink, we immediately start thinking of the worst possible outcomes of every situation. These negative thoughts impact us, and we are stuck in the cycle of thoughts, unable to find a way out. However, when we keep thinking of worst-case scenarios, it can severely impact us.

Mind runs endlessly: The thoughts run faster than we can catch up and hence we always feel exhausted – as if we are running constantly in a hamster wheel with no pause and break.

Thoughts of being hated: When someone gives us a blunt reply, we immediately start to think that they hate us. This thought affects us, and we start to analyse our every action, word and attitude towards them.

Stressful situations: In stressful situations, overthinkers have difficulty in managing themselves. We are not able to think straight, and we let the stress get to us.

Constant anxiety: We suffer from constant anxiety, and we also feel that we are a burden for others.

"Life as an overthinker can be mentally exhausting and emotionally draining. It requires finding a balance between thoughtful analysis and letting go of excessive worry. Developing strategies to manage overthinking, such as practicing mindfulness, seeking support from loved ones, and challenging negative thought patterns, can help overthinkers lead a more fulfilling and balanced life," suggested Taylor Barone.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

