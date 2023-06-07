A lot of us have the habit of overthinking. However, most people do not understand that overthinking is not something that we do because we wish to – it is something we cannot control. The mind wanders to the negative spaces and thinks of the worst scenarios, disturbing our mental and emotional health. But why do we overthink so much? Why are we stuck in this vicious cycle of overthinking every little thing? Shedding light on it, Therapist Carrie Howard wrote, "Recovering over-thinker here! I get it - this is a tough habit to break, but it’s possible." She further noted down a few possible reasons which keep us stuck in the trap of overthinking. Reasons why you're stuck in the overthinking trap(Pixabay)

ALSO READ: Signs you have productivity anxiety: Therapist explains

Anxiety: On of the main reasons of overthinking is anxiety. We are anxious because we are overthinking, and vice versa. Hence. Anxiety and overthinking form a vicious cycle.

Need for control: We often think that when we overthink a situation, it gives us control of the situation and how we want to approach it. However, that is just an illusion – in fact, overthinking has a lot of negative impact on our thoughts and mind.

Perfectionism: When we hold ourselves to unrealistic standards of perfection, it is likely that we will overthink to avoid feeling imperfect.

However, we can address overthinking with a few healthy practices. Therapist Carrie Howard shared a few tips:

Building awareness: "Begin building awareness around your overthinking habit. Take account of how overthinking is affecting you. How is your mood when you spend time overthinking? What are the pros and cons of continuing to overthink and dwell on the negative," Carrie wrote.

Label these thoughts: We need to understand the anxious thoughts and label them so that we can be aware when they happen to us.

Challenge negative thoughts: We should go headfirst and challenge the negative thoughts when they occur to us.

Mindfulness: "It’s incredibly hard to get carried away in your anxious thoughts when you train your mind to focus on the present moment," guided Carrie.

Distraction: When things start to get anxious in the mind, we should take a pause, go for a walk, and take some deep breaths to distract ourselves.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON