Evening brief: On Nuh violence, Haryana CM says 'larger conspiracy at play'; and all the latest news

Larger conspiracy at play to disrupt peace: Haryana CM on Nuh violence A day after violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday, that there seems to be a larger conspiracy at play to disturb the law-and-order situation in the state. Read More Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar(ANI)

Donald Trump pressures House Republicans to impeach Joe Biden at rally in Pennsylvania

In an address to supporters at his campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Donald Trump roared the idea to impeach current US President Joe Biden and put pressure on House Republicans to initiate the process. Read More

Mom’s reaction to seeing pilot son on the same flight is priceless. Watch

A heartwarming video of a mom and a son has been doing rounds on the Internet. The video captures a mother’s priceless reaction after she discovers that her son is the pilot on the flight she boarded. This wholesome video is sure to bring a smile to your face and fill your heart with happiness. Read More

Alia Bhatt's hot pink linen shirt and shorts for an outing in Mumbai is the perfect look to beat the heat in style

The advent of the Barbiecore trend with the release of the Barbie movie filled our timelines with the striking hot pink shade, making pink this season's favourite colour. Read More

Anurag Basu on Super Dancer 3 row: 'Will not defend this because I understand how embarrassing it was for the parents'

Anurag Basu, who was one of the judges on Super Dancer: Chapter 3, has reacted to the clip that’s gone viral, which shows a minor contestant being asked inappropriate questions. Read More

