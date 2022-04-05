Evening brief: Centre says over 25,000 foreigners overstayed in India in 2021 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Over 25,000 foreigners overstayed in India last year

The Centre has advised the states and Union territories to sensitise law enforcement and intelligence agencies to take prompt steps in identifying undocumented migrants. Read more

Imran Khan paying price for ‘disobeying’ US & visiting Moscow, says Russia

Russia has launched an all out attack on the United States over the political turmoil in Pakistan, saying that prime minister Imran Khan was paying the price for being disobedience to Washington and punished for visiting Moscow this year. Read more

2011 World Cup semi vs Pakistan was a ‘non-negotiable match. Wouldn't have been ideal to let them win and stay at Taj'

India's mental conditioning coach of that time Paddy Upton described it as "non-negotiable" game for India. Upton, who was also considered to be close to then head coach Gary Kirsten, said there was an "additional political pressure" surrounding that match which everybody was aware of. Read more

Kangana Ranaut says 'local awards' Grammys, Oscars should be boycotted after they didn't pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Kangana Ranaut has demanded her fans to “boycott” western awards, after Oscars 2022 and Grammys 2022 failed to add late singer Lata Mangeshkar's during the In Memorium ceremony. Read more

Too much salt can increase risk of these deadly diseases

We all may be consuming more salt than we intend to on a daily basis. Here are the short-term and long-term health complications that can arise out of eating excess salt. Read more

