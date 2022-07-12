Evening brief: Owaisi takes dig at Yogi after his population imbalance remark, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Owaisi asks ‘are Muslims not…’ day after Yogi's population imbalance remarks

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday hit out at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his comments on population imbalance among religions. Read more.

Goa Congress pushes for disqualification of Kamat, Lobo despite return of MLAs

The Congress in Goa on Tuesday went ahead with the disqualification petition filed against ‘rebel leaders’ Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo despite the legislators claiming that they were still with the party. Read more.

SpiceJet aircraft grounded in Dubai before allowed to operate again

A SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was grounded as a precautionary measure due to problems with its nose wheel after a flight from Mangaluru to Dubai on Monday, a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said and added it was later permitted to operate flights. Read more.

Sri Lanka crisis: Fleeing president stopped at airport, may rely on Navy aid

Embattled Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is considering using a naval vessel to flee the island nation, news agency AFP said Tuesday citing official sources. Read more.

Watch: India's WWE star The Great Khali's intense argument with toll booth staffs after allegedly ‘slapping’ one

Former WWE superstar The Great Khali found himself in an unwanted situation as a video of him having an altercation with the toll booth staffs is doing rounds on social media. Read more.

Impact of teeth aligners on daily lifestyle: Dentists share insights

Teeth malalignment can cause risk of cavities, uneven tooth attrition and periodontal disease which damages the supporting structures of teeth. Hence, teeth aligners come into action – they are aesthetic and comfortable for orthodontic treatment specifically in adults. Read more.

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki DOP Amit Roy quits project amid 'creative differences' with Rajkumar Hirani

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki was announced in April, 2022. The film, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, went on floors this year and the first schedule of their film was recently wrapped up. Read more.

