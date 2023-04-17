Evening brief: PM Modi, CM Yogi to visit Udupi on May 4, says report; and all the latest news

BJP to unleash PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath in Karnataka before election: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Karnataka's Udupi on May 4 to attend a conference of Bharatiya Janata Party workers, sources in the party told PTI. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected to accompany the prime minister. Read More

US raid in Syria targets senior IS leader: US Central Command

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A US helicopter raid on Monday targeted a senior Islamic State group leader in Syria suspected of plotting attacks in Europe and the Middle East, US Central Command said. Read More

Radhika Apte says newer generation seems the same as they undergo plastic surgery: ‘People look quite AI’

Actor Radhika Apte recently talked about how the newer generation all look alike on the pretext of plastic surgery. The actor who is vocal about being comfortable in her own skin, compared those going under the knife to Artificial intelligence due to their enhanced cheekbones and lips. Read More

4 delicious Kulfi recipes to beat the summer heat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is nothing quite as refreshing and heavenly as a frozen treat in summer season when the mercury soars. Kulfi is one such summer delights that makes the summer heat bearable. Read More

'Don't you ever say sorry to me...': Ponting to DC star in front of Ganguly

After a few years of reaching the playoffs, Delhi Capitals have once again lost their way in the IPL. Finalists in 2020, the Capitals have lost all five of their matches in IPL 2023. In the absence of Rishabh Pant, stand-in captain David Warner has not been able to get his team together and despite individual brilliances, the Capitals have struggled to come together as a unit and as a result, find themselves in the middle of this losing streak. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON