Radhika Apte says newer generation seems the same as they undergo plastic surgery: ‘People look quite AI’

Actor Radhika Apte recently talked about how the newer generation all look alike on the pretext of plastic surgery. The actor who is vocal about being comfortable in her own skin, compared those going under the knife to Artificial intelligence due to their enhanced cheekbones and lips. Radhika's latest project is the Zee5 film Mrs Undercover. Also read: Radhika Apte says she has worked on films where scripts are changed last minute Radhika Apte was recently seen in Mrs Undercover.

During the promotion of the project, directed by Anushree Mehta, she opened up about her views on plastic surgery. During an interview, she was asked if she thinks the scenario has changed when it comes to getting surgeries done, years after she called them out.

Radhika told Puja Talwar, “Plastic surgery is a big thing. Everybody is doing it, to each of its own really. Everybody looks the same literally. They look like AI, like massive lips and cheekbones, whatever I don't know… They look the same, which is strange. But, our filters, on Instagram and everything, are the same as well. They make people look quite AI. I don't know, what is AI, I keep saying AI but what I mean is like certain sharp features and like a bit of plastic, I don't know…”

"I say that because I want to be happy and any kind of insecurity, whether it’s your career insecurity or how you look, the more you indulge in it, it only aggravates. It’s a myth that okay I will succeed and it will go away. Once you jump in it, it’s just a downward thing. which is why I am trying to keep myself away from it and safe from it,” she added when asked if the idea of being comfortable on your skin is getting diluted in the industry.

She also talked about feeling sad for those who get influenced by films as it's one of the prime sources of entertainment in the country. She said films are taken seriously by the audience.

Meanwhile, Radhika's Mrs Undercover stars her alongside Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma. Before this, she starred in Monica, O My Darling with Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi.

