Evening brief: Police reacts to video showing foreign nationals being heckled, and all the latest news

'False conversion claim': Cops on video showing foreign nationals being heckled

A video of two women - reported to be foreign nationals - from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has prompted a response from the state police after it was alleged that they visited a university in UP as missionaries in a bid to promote a particular faith. The 33-second- long clip - which was also shared by fact-checker Mohd. Zubair - shows the two women while some men can be heard asking questions. "Is anybody with you?" a man asks them. "What is your motive? Please tell," he further says, trying to heckle them. Read more

‘Arjun kitna naseebwala hai na? He is Sachin Tendulkar’s son; has cars, iPads everything…’: Sarfaraz Khan to father

Sarfaraz Khan has been the talk of Indian cricket of late. Although he is yet to earn his maiden India cap, Sarfaraz has created quite a buzz over the last couple of months with the plethora of runs he has been notching up in domestic cricket, which has left fans and experts fuming over his continued non-selection for the national team. But the 25-year-old has kept his composure amid the outside noise as he notched up another ton in Ranji Trophy, two days after being denied a spot in the 17-member squad for the first two Tests against Australia. Read more

Sonali Bendre shares video of her '90s era' avatar; Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and fans react: 'You look the same'

Sonali Bendre made her acting debut with the 1994 film Aag, and has appeared in several Bollywood films like Major Saab (1998), Zakhm (1998), Sarfarosh (1999), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000). On Saturday, the actor shared a video of herself from the '90s era', which attracted all kinds of compliments from celebs such as Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Guru Randhawa, Neelam Kothari, and fans alike. While some called her 'stunning' and 'pretty', others were in awe of Sonali's beauty and said she still 'looked the same'. Read more

School hides phone number within equation in ad for maths teacher, Harsh Goenka tweets pic

A school’s advertisement for a maths teacher is going viral online. The interesting ad shows how the organisation turned it into the first layer of interview for the applicants. They did so by hiding their phone number within an equation. The post has impressed many, including Harsh Goenka. He also shared it on Twitter with a simple caption. Read more

Masking emotions: Here's how children show signs of mask dependence

Face masks are now frequently used during acute infection occurrences, which creates the issue of people being unable to read the emotions of others while the empirical research on face masks primarily uses adult data, ignoring, for instance, schoolchildren who are heavily reliant on successful nonverbal communication. Read more

Fun snow activities to burn calories

In the cold, the body has to work harder to produce heat. Therefore, exercising in the chilly winter months can help you burn more calories. Click for more

