Sonali Bendre shares video of her '90s era' avatar; Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and fans react: 'You look the same'

Sonali Bendre made her acting debut with the 1994 film Aag, and has appeared in several Bollywood films like Major Saab (1998), Zakhm (1998), Sarfarosh (1999), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000). On Saturday, the actor shared a video of herself from the '90s era', which attracted all kinds of compliments from celebs such as Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Guru Randhawa, Neelam Kothari, and fans alike. While some called her 'stunning' and 'pretty', others were in awe of Sonali's beauty and said she still 'looked the same'. Also read: Sonali Bendre says being an outsider in Bollywood helped her

Taking to Instagram Reels, Sonali Bendre shared a video montage featuring her from various events in the 1990s – from interviews to ad shoots. The video was originally shared by a fan on Twitter. In her caption, Sonali wrote, "Throwback to the 90s era…Thank you for sharing this! via @hourlybcinema." In the clip, Sonali was seen in a range of dresses and outfits paired with simple makeup as she channelled the 90s vibe.

Actor Tabu commented on Sonali's video, "So pretty..." Actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped heart eyes and fire emojis and wrote, "Damn." Jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emojis and wrote, "Stunning you." Actor Neelam Kothari wrote, "Pretty pretty." Singer Guru Randhawa wrote, "My favourite." Actor Divya Dutta said, "I know this girl very well. Beautiful inside out." A fan commented on Sonali's video, "She was better than Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Raveena Tandon... most stunning, even more stunning than Aishwarya Rai."

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. She underwent treatment for it in the US. After beating the disease later that year, she returned to India. In recent years, Sonali has been seen on reality television shows like India's Best Dramebaaz, Hindustan Ke Hunarbaaz, India's Got Talent and Indian Idol. In 2022, she made her OTT debut with ZEE5’s web show The Broken News, which also featured Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Sonali has also written a book, The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting, in which she wrote about finding a balance between tradition and modernity as she shared tips on raising a child in the digital age. Sonali and filmmaker Goldie Behl married on November 12, 2002. In August 2005, they became parents to son Ranveer Behl.

