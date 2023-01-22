School hides phone number within equation in ad for maths teacher, Harsh Goenka tweets pic

A school’s advertisement for a maths teacher is going viral online. The interesting ad shows how the organisation turned it into the first layer of interview for the applicants. They did so by hiding their phone number within an equation. The post has impressed many, including Harsh Goenka. He also shared it on Twitter with a simple caption.

“Saw this ad,” the business tycoon wrote while sharing the image of the ad. Besides the other details about the position, the ad shows an equation that is mentioned instead of the phone number of the school.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being tweeted, it has accumulated more than 4.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 12,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Time saved! Solver of the query gets hired immediately! Haha,” wrote a Twitter user. “It would take me a year to apply,” posted another. “Pre Interview test,” commented a third. “Moral of the tweet. A smart recruiter is sure to get a smart employee,” expressed a fourth.