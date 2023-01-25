Home / India News / Evening brief: Pompeo says Sushma Swaraj was not important; Jaishankar responds, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Pompeo says Sushma Swaraj was not important; Jaishankar responds, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Jan 25, 2023 04:52 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar.
Foreign minister S Jaishankar.
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pompeo says Sushma Swaraj was not important; Jaishankar hits back

Foreign minister S Jaishankar has reacted to the comment of former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he never considered Sushma Swaraj as an 'important political player', and slammed the disrespect. Read more

2 arrested for using fake certificates to issue Aadhaar cards: Uttarakhand STF

Two persons including an operator at a common services centre (CSC) in Dehradun have been arrested by the Uttarakhand police’s special task force on charges of generating Aadhaar identity cards on the basis of forged documents. Read more

Who is Anil Antony, son of Cong veteran who slammed BBC documentary on PM Modi

Anil K Antony, son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, on Wednesday resigned from the Indian National Congress (INC) a day after he slammed the BBC documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

Adani Sportsline, Royal Challengers, JSW among winners for team bids in 'Women's Premier League'; Check all 5 franchises

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced all five franchises of the ‘Women’s Premier League' – the inaugural edition of the India's women's T20 league. Adani Sporstline, Royal Challengers, and JSW are among the winners of the team bids. Read more

Vijay makes rare appearance at Varisu's success party, celebrates with Rashmika Mandanna and film’s team. See pics

Actor Vijay’s latest release Varisu is inching closer to grossing 300 crore worldwide at the box office. The film's team threw a success party to celebrate the grand success over the weekend and it was attended by the cast and crew. Read more

Mental health tips: 3 effective ways for women to beat daily stress

Women are more prone to daily stress than men as most of the working women have to juggle multiple roles of a mother, caregiver to elderly, and breadwinner for the family. In addition to this women in India usually face discrimination and inequality and may not have the same opportunities and access to education, healthcare and employment. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
congress sports entertainment lifestyle bbc + 3 more
congress sports entertainment lifestyle bbc + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out