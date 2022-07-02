Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evening brief: Rahul criticises Modi for calling MGNREGA ‘living monument of failures of UPA', and all the latest news

Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Published on Jul 02, 2022 05:26 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times .

'PM has not actually understand MGNREGA', says Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for criticising the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Read more

Pakistan Dawat-e-Islami link emerges in Udaipur killing

The investigations into the brutal murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal have pointed to an international link to his killer, particularly the Karachi-based Dawat-e-Islami. Read more

NIA to take over probe into killing of medical store owner in Maha’s Amravati

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take over the probe into the killing of a medical store owner in Maharashtra's Amravati over an alleged social media post supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose comments against Prophet Mohammad triggered widespread condemnation in India and overseas. Read more

RELATED STORIES

Watch: Absolute carnage from Jasprit Bumrah as India captain slams Stuart Broad for most expensive over in Test history

Stuart Broad bowled the most expensive over in the history of Test cricket during Day 2 of the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the series between India and England on Saturday. Broad conceded 35 runs in an over that included five-wides and a no-ball that was hit for a six by Jasprit Bumrah. Read more

Rocketry The Nambi Effect box office day 1 collection: R Madhavan's film opens to 65 lakh haul

The Nambi Effect, the maiden directorial venture of actor R Madhavan, has collected 65 lakh nett at the domestic box office on day one of its release. Read more

Ankita Konwar performs the difficult Upavistha Konasana in new yoga video, Milind Soman reacts: Read benefits

Fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar and her husband, Milind Soman, are known for leading a healthy lifestyle and eating clean. Read more

