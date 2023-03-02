Evening brief: Rahul Gandhi must speak on 'Learning to whittle', says BJP, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech at Cambridge University on Wednesday. (HT_PRINT)

Credit to Bharat Jodo, Rahul Gandhi must speak on 'Learning to whittle': BJP

BJP'a Amit Malviya on Thursday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the assembly election results of the three northeastern states came in indicating that the BJP was on its way to strengthening its foothold in Nagaland and Tripura but the Congress was on its way out from the northeast. Read more

Sushmita Sen suffered heart attack two days ago: ‘Angioplasty done, stent in place; doctor confirmed I have a big heart’

Actor Sushmita Sen has said that she suffered a heart attack recently. She took to Instagram to share details about it. Fans and followers of the actor wished her good health. Read more

Watch: Virat Kohli walks away from DRS discussion, storms off in 'absolute disgust' after getting out to horrible shot

At a time where players do not hesitate even slightly in taking the DRS, Virat Kohli broke the norm by not opting for it when he got out playing a poor shot against Matthew Kuhnemann. Kohli, who scored a fine 22 in the first innings. Read more

5 wonderful benefits of having buttermilk post meals

A glass of buttermilk whether plain or spiced is the ultimate treat for your stomach as the summer season approaches. Having it after lunch or dinner not only improves digestion but also prevents acidity. Read more

Bride joins friends to dance to Taal Se Taal at her wedding. Video wows people

Weddings are fun, but we all can agree that they are incomplete without a dance number. A group dance performance for wedding events must be peppy and fun for people to remember. Read more

