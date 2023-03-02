Credit to Bharat Jodo, Rahul Gandhi must speak on 'Learning to whittle': BJP

BJP'a Amit Malviya on Thursday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the assembly election results of the three northeastern states came in indicating that the BJP was on its way to strengthening its foothold in Nagaland and Tripura but the Congress was on its way out from the northeast. Mocking Rahul Gandhi's Cambridge University lecture topic 'Learning to listen in the 21st century', Malviya said Rahul Gandhi must speak on 'Learning to whittle in 21st century'. Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech at Cambridge University on Wednesday. The Congress leader is in the UK now.

"The credit for Congress’s complete rout in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura must go to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. He should next speak in Columbia (or whoever is willing to indulge him) on ‘Learning to Whittle in 21st Century'," Malviya tweeted.

In Tripura, Congress and the Left alliance is in the second position while in Meghalaya, the Congress is set for a huge loss compared to the last election. In 2018, the Congress did not win a single seat in Tripura compared to which the party fared better this time.

In Meghalaya, Congress was the single-largest party in the 2018 elections, but in 2021 it lost all its MLAs to other parties.

West Bengal and Tamil Nadu bypolls are the only good news for the Congress as the party is set to win West Bengal's Sagardighi and Tamil Nadu's Erode West

