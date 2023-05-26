Evening brief: Row erupts over ‘The Diary of West Bengal’ film targeting CM Mamata; and all the latest news

Now a row erupts over ‘The Diary of West Bengal’ film, BJP claims ‘lived experience of many’ The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal administration of muzzling freedom of speech and expression by “intimidating” the director and producer of a controversial film targeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo. Sharing a clip of the trailer of the film titled ‘The Diary of West Bengal,’ BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that “nothing in the trailer appears factually incorrect.” Read more West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

Chhattisgarh official suspended for getting canal drained to find phone

A Chhattisgarh official was suspended on Friday for allegedly having water pumped out of a reservoir’s waste weir in the Kanker district over three days to find his mobile phone that fell into it while taking a selfie with his friends during a picnic on Sunday. Read more

Dhoni's 'disrespectful' act in IPL playoffs tie lambasted by ex-ICC umpire: 'Some people are bigger than the law'

There was a only a mild discussion on social media on an MS Dhoni act which had even left Sunil Gavaskar fuming. And with Chennai Super Kings' comfortable win, at the Chepauk, and against the defending champions Gujarat Titans, which sent them into their 10th IPL final, the incident was forgotten. But former ICC umpire Daryl Harper remembers it vividly as he launched a scathing attack on the CSK captain, accusing him of deliberating wasting time during the Qualifier 1 tie in a bid to win. Read more

Sona Mohapatra supports Chinmayi Sripaada after she slams Kamal Haasan for not speaking up after her Me Too allegations

After Chinmayi Sripaada called out Kamal Haasan for backing the wrestlers' protest but not speaking up about Me Too in the Tamil industry, the singer was faced with online harassment from the actor's fans on Twitter. As she responded to their allegations, singer Sona Mohapatra also sent across her support and said she was sending her 'sending love, healing, fighting spirit & strength'. Read more

Worried about your marriage? Here are ways to safeguard and strengthen it

Marriage, a sacred union between two individuals, requires constant nurturing and care to flourish amidst life's challenges. In today's fast-paced and demanding world, it's vital to proactively safeguard this precious bond. By investing time and effort, couples can create a solid foundation built on trust, communication, and mutual support. Read more

