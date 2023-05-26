Worried about your marriage? Here are ways to safeguard and strengthen it

Marriage, a sacred union between two individuals, requires constant nurturing and care to flourish amidst life's challenges. In today's fast-paced and demanding world, it's vital to proactively safeguard this precious bond. By investing time and effort, couples can create a solid foundation built on trust, communication, and mutual support. From fostering open and honest communication to prioritizing quality time together, here are some practical tips that can help couples navigate the ups and downs of married life. Whether you're a newlywed or have been together for years, these insights will empower you to cultivate a resilient and fulfilling partnership. Let's embark on a journey towards a lasting and harmonious marital connection. (Also read: Secrets to a long and happy marriage that lasts a lifetime ) By investing time and effort, couples can create a solid foundation built on trust, communication, and mutual support.(Pexels )

10 ways to protect your marriage

Trey and Lea Morgan, marriage and relationship coaches, shared some invaluable strategies to protect and strengthen your marriage, in their recent Instagram post.

1. Don't keep secrets: There's never a good reason to keep a secret. Marriage is about openness and honesty and the healthiest marriages keep no secrets.

2. Be loyal: You made a vow and commitment to your spouse on your wedding day. Have your spouse's back and speak well about them.

3. Be cautious about outside friendships: Maintaining friendships with other couples is acceptable, but it is important to avoid forming close friendships with individuals of the opposite sex. Sharing marital problems with someone of the opposite sex can lead to potential trouble and complications.

4. Respectful communication and boundaries: Speak positively about your spouse to others, especially around those of the opposite sex, to show your commitment and love. Avoid discussing intimate matters or flirting with individuals of the opposite sex to maintain the sanctity of your relationship.

5. Check-in: Be accountable to one another with your time. Check-in and let your spouse know where you are and what you're doing. If you're running late, let them know. It's not called being controlled, it's called respect.

6. Financial harmony: Avoid exceeding your income and living beyond your means. Although debt and financial problems may not be the direct cause of divorce, they often serve as significant underlying factors. Keeping your marriage free from excessive debt leads to a more stress-free and harmonious relationship.

7. Find activities that you both enjoy: Find enjoyable activities that you can both partake in together, prioritizing quality time with your spouse over hobbies that involve spending more time with others.

8. Keep the spark alive: Make it your goal to remain soulmates and not just turn into roommates over time. Be sexually intimate, hold hands, flirt, continue to date, etc.

9. Know their needs: Avoid making assumptions about your spouse's needs and preferences; instead, communicate and ask them directly. Don't assume, but rather seek to understand and inquire about their needs and preferences.

10. Talk: You fell in love through communication and your relationship will remain strong by talking to one another. Face-to-face communication is always better than text, phone and email.