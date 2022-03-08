Evening brief: Samajwadi Party candidate 'guards' votes with binoculars and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Watch: With binoculars and jeep, UP Samajwadi Party candidate 'guards' votes

A Samajwadi Party candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Hastinapur constituency is now the talk of the town, thanks to his vigilante avatar against what he alleges EVM mishandling. In a video shared by news agency ANI, SP candidate Yogesh Verma is now using binoculars to keep an eye on the EVM strong room.

'Strategic errors, fear': Why Russia has failed to achieve its goals in Ukraine. Watch

Almost two weeks into the Russian invasion of their country, Ukrainian forces have managed to hold up the advance of their foes with resistance that has won plaudits from Western allies. Analysts say their performance against a numerically far superior army has been fuelled by a combination of good preparation, national solidarity and Russian mistakes.

'He is more difficult to face because of accuracy, pace variation': Gambhir makes massive Ashwin vs Harbhajan statement

Speaking to Star Sports after India's innings and 222-run win against Sri Lanka in Mohali, where Ashwin had surpassed the legendary Kapil Dev to enter the top-10 wicket-takers list in Tests, Gambhir opined that as a batter he always felt that Ashwin would have been the more difficult bowler to face.

Shah Rukh Khan gives tour of Dubai in new video, gets inspired after Suhana tells him 'Dad, don't be boring'. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's new ad video features him with his current long hair look and also has a vocal guest appearance by his daughter Suhana Khan.

Sort out your post-workout routine and avoid sore muscles with 4 easy Yoga stretches: Watch video

This article lists four yoga stretches that people can do after their post-workout routine. The poses are Revolved Low Lunge Pose, Sleeping Pigeon Pose, Scorpion Twist and Seated Glute Stretch.