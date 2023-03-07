Evening brief: South Korean agency reveals details about Kim Jong Un's daughter, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kim Jong Un Daughter: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter watching a sports event.(AFP)

South Korea agency reveals details on Kim Jong Un's daughter: ‘She’s good at…'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter is being home-schooled and spends her leisure time horseback riding, skiing and swimming, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers, as per Associated Press. Read more

Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize heroin worth ₹425 cr from Iranian boat

In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard and the anti-terrorism squad of Gujarat, on Monday apprehended an Iranian boat carrying 61 kg of heroin worth ₹425 crore, the coast guard said in a statement on Tuesday. Read more

Holi 2023: 6 effective tips to protect your eyes while playing with colours

Cases of eye infections and skin allergies skyrocket around Holi time and it's imperative to take precautions ahead of playing with colours. Especially, if you wear contact lenses, you should remove them while playing Holi as the accumulation of colour in it can end up damaging your eyes. Read more

Zomato shares post about customer asking for ‘bhaang ki goli’, Delhi Police tweets epic reply

Holi posts have taken over Twitter with people sharing various kinds of shares. From the way they are celebrating the festival of colours to memes about the happy day, there are several posts flooding the microblogging site. Read more

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar arrive at Holi party, Javed Akhtar and Anu Malik pose with cops

Actor Farhan Akhtar and his wife, singer Shibani Dandekar arrived for the Holi party hosted by Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi in Mumbai on Tuesday. The couple was snapped entering the venue. Read more

WTC final equation: What if India draw or lose 4th Test vs Australia? All qualification scenarios explained

The 2021-23 cycle of the World Test Championship is down to the final four matches - across three series. And with Australia having booked their place, following the emphatic nine-wicket win in Indore last week, the competition for the final spot is down to two teams. Read more

