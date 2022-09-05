Evening brief: SpiceJet reportedly needs 2,000 crore to stay in business, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SpiceJet needs fresh capital of ₹2,000 crore to continue flying: Report

Budget carrier SpiceJet - while also dealing with a series of mid-air incidents over the past weeks - needs recapitalisation to keep flying and compete with existing and new airlines…read more.

On ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Ramesh says no teleprompter, dramatics involved

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said his party’s mega “Bharat Jodo Yatra” campiagn is not abut long speeches, dramatics and teleprompter and its objective…read more.

Typhoon Hinnamnor: South Korea braces for the most powerful storm in its history

South Korea’s weather agency warned there could be casualties as the nation prepares for the most powerful storm in its history to make landfall early Tuesday. Read more.

'Your strength isn't reverse-sweeping. Not required': Gambhir, Akram lash out at Pant after India's loss to Pakistan

There were no one particular reason why India lost to Pakistan by five wickets in their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 tie on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Read more.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Jana Gana Mana shelved following Liger’s box office failure

Vijay Deverakonda’s latest release Liger, which also marked his Bollywood debut, has turned out to be a box office disaster. Following the film’s failure, reports had emerged…read more.

High cholesterol: Is it really deadly for heart? Nutritionist busts common myths

High cholesterol has been cited as one of the common reasons of heart diseases in recent decades. But is it really the villain of our life? Not all types of cholesterol are bad…read more.

