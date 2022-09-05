Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: SpiceJet reportedly needs 2,000 crore to stay in business, and all the latest news

Evening brief: SpiceJet reportedly needs 2,000 crore to stay in business, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 05:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

FILE PHOTO: A SpiceJet passenger aircraft Boeing 737-800 is seen after it overshoot the runway while landing at Mumbai airport.(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SpiceJet needs fresh capital of 2,000 crore to continue flying: Report

Budget carrier SpiceJet - while also dealing with a series of mid-air incidents over the past weeks - needs recapitalisation to keep flying and compete with existing and new airlines…read more.

On ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Ramesh says no teleprompter, dramatics involved

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said his party’s mega “Bharat Jodo Yatra” campiagn is not abut long speeches, dramatics and teleprompter and its objective…read more.

Typhoon Hinnamnor: South Korea braces for the most powerful storm in its history

South Korea’s weather agency warned there could be casualties as the nation prepares for the most powerful storm in its history to make landfall early Tuesday. Read more.

'Your strength isn't reverse-sweeping. Not required': Gambhir, Akram lash out at Pant after India's loss to Pakistan

There were no one particular reason why India lost to Pakistan by five wickets in their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 tie on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Read more.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Jana Gana Mana shelved following Liger’s box office failure

Vijay Deverakonda’s latest release Liger, which also marked his Bollywood debut, has turned out to be a box office disaster. Following the film’s failure, reports had emerged…read more.

High cholesterol: Is it really deadly for heart? Nutritionist busts common myths

High cholesterol has been cited as one of the common reasons of heart diseases in recent decades. But is it really the villain of our life? Not all types of cholesterol are bad…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
jairam ramesh congress asia cup spicejet
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP