Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: Telangana BJP MLA booked for hurting religious sentiments, and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: Telangana BJP MLA booked for hurting religious sentiments, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh.(Photo @TigerRajaSingh)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 05:04 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Telangana BJP MLA booked after alleged video shows him hurting religious beliefs

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has been booked by Hyderabad Police for allegedly hurting the religious beliefs of a minority community by making defamatory remarks. Read more 

Sidhu Moosewala’s father calls for freeing Punjab of organised gangs of criminals

Eleven days after the singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead, his father Balkaur Singh on Wednesday called for freeing Punjab from organised gangs of criminals. Read more 

Supertech's Noida twin towers to be razed on August 21

The demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida’s Sector 93A— the tallest structures in the country to be razed in a controlled implosion— will take place on August 21. Read more

Mithali Raj, veteran India batter and captain, retires from international cricket

RELATED STORIES

Mithali Raj, the quintessential legend of Indian cricket, has announced her retirement from international cricket. Read more 

Neena Gupta felt she was offered too much money for a recent project, asked her manager 'itne kyu maange'

Neena Gupta, who had to take to social media to ask for work a few years ago, has revealed that she is at a healthy stage of her career where she is being offered diverse roles and good money for work. Read more 

Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India

Porsche India on Wednesday introduced its pre-owned car service program Porsche Approved. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
telangana raja singh bjp sidhu moose wala
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP