Evening brief: Union minister retorts to Kapil Sibal's IT Rules claims, and all the latest news

‘PM Modi kept internet free’: Minister retorts to Kapil Sibal's IT Rules claims

Union minister of state for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday retorted to Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's claims on the amended IT Rules and targeted for allegedly jailing people by bringing the Section 66A of the IT Act. Read more

On camera, DJB official bathes in Yamuna after abuses by BJP MP Parvesh Verma

A Delhi Jal Board official, who was targeted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma for spraying “toxic” defoaming liquid in the Yamuna river earlier this week, on Sunday took a bath – on camera – on the banks with water collected from the river to prove that the chemicals used were completely safe. Read more

‘India…’: Maruti Suzuki MD on C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility in Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki's managing director Hisashi Takeuchi on Sunday has hailed the Tata-Airbus project, stating that there is a huge business potential in India. Read more

This WhatsApp feature can be misused against you! Here's how to report offenders

With WhatsApp’s View Once media feature, users may share photos and videos that immediately vanish after the receiver has viewed them once. Although the function is meant to give WhatsApp users more privacy, there may be occasions when it is abused. Read more

When Sanjay Dutt got high on drugs, woke up feeling hungry two days later; scared his house staff

Actor Sanjay Dutt had once spoken about an incident, from the time he used to take drugs. A few years ago, Sanjay along with actor Jackie Shroff was part of Salman Khan-hosted game show Dus Ka Dum. On the show, Jackie Shroff had asked Sanjay to talk about drugs to make college students aware of its effects on a person's life. Read more

‘See him taking a big break after World Cup’: Ravi Shastri drops massive prediction on Pakistan superstar

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri made a bold prediction about one of the biggest stars in the Pakistani squad. With two defeats from two matches in the Super 12 phase, Babar Azam's Pakistan side is staring at an early exit from the ICC World T20 2022 in Australia. Read more

How to educate your teen about sexual health; Expert shares insights

It's not always comfortable or easy, but talking regularly with your adolescent about sex, relationships, and the prevention of STDs can have an incredibly positive impact.⁠ Read more

Man draws flight attendant’s portrait, gifts it to her. Watch what she does in return

Have you ever seen those videos where artists draw portraits of strangers and give the sketches to them. Those videos are wonderful to watch and often leave people stunned. Read more

Web story: Nina Dobrev in elegant long dresses

Nina Dobrev often flaunts her love for long dresses. Read more

