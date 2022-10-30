Home / Trending / Man draws flight attendant’s portrait, gifts it to her. Watch what she does in return

Man draws flight attendant’s portrait, gifts it to her. Watch what she does in return

trending
Published on Oct 30, 2022 02:30 PM IST

The video of a man drawing and gifting a portrait to a flight attendant was posted on Reddit.

The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the man drawing a portrait of the flight attendant.(Reddit/@mindyour)
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the man drawing a portrait of the flight attendant.(Reddit/@mindyour)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Have you ever seen those videos where artists draw portraits of strangers and give the sketches to them. Those videos are wonderful to watch and often leave people stunned. There is a latest inclusion to that list. This video shows a man drawing a sketch of a flight attendant he met while flying. What, however, makes the video even more heartwarming to watch is what the flight attendant does after receiving the sketch from the artist as a gift.

The video is posted on Reddit with a simple caption. “Man does a drawing for a flight attendant, and she does one back for him,” it reads. The video opens to show the artist drawing a sketch of a flight attendant. After finishing it, he hands it over to the woman who thanks him. The video then shows the woman handing him a thank you note with a sweet surprise inside - a caricature of the man.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 85,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Looks like OP's drawing captures her real life appearance and the stewardess's drawing captured OP's anime appearance,” wrote a Reddit user. “Awwwwwwwwwww!,” shared another. “I was expecting one back of the same caliber, but this was even more adorable,” expressed a third. “So wholesome. Dude made her day and mine,” commented a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video
reddit video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out