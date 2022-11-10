Evening brief: US plans to issue 1 lakh visas each month to Indian applicants ‘on priority', and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

How US plans to issue 1 lakh visas each month to Indian applicants ‘on priority’

There will be a significant reduction in the time that applicants must wait for before receiving a US visa by the summer of 2023, a senior official of the US embassy said adding that there will be about 1.2 million applicants overall. Read more

Twitter's Super Follow: All you need to know about the feature

Twitter has seen changes to several features ever since Elon Musk's ownership of the microblogging website began. Musk, too, recently said ‘rules will evolve over time.' However, Twitter's Super Follows is a feature you may not have heard of. Read more

Buttler, Hales knock India out of T20 World Cup as England cruise to 10-wicket win, set up final against Pakistan

England qualified for the final in style as Jos Buttler and Alex Hales forged an unbeaten stand to take the side to a 10-wicket win against India, and secure a place in the final of the T20 World Cup. Read more

Priyanka Chopra shares her cutest pic ever with Nick Jonas and Malti upon LA return. See here

Actor Priyanka Chopra posted a glimpse of her ‘home’ on Instagram and it consists of her two dearest people- daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas. She just returned to Los Angeles after visiting India. Read more

Loved 'proud mom' Neena Gupta's beautiful saree, blouse designed by Masaba Gupta for Uunchai screening? It costs ₹20k

Neena Gupta attended the star-studded screening of her film Uunchai, dressed in a beautiful monochrome saree and stylish blouse designed by her daughter, Masaba Gupta. Find out the pictures and the price of the ensemble inside. Read more

