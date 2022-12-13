Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evening brief: WHO picks Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist, and all the latest news

india news
Updated on Dec 13, 2022 04:57 PM IST

Jeremy Farrar: Jeremy Farrar will join the WHO in the second quarter of 2023.(Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

WHO picks Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist, replacing Soumya Swaminathan

The World Health Organization said that Jeremy Farrar will become its new chief scientist as the agency prepares to cope with post-pandemic health challenges. Read more

Congress' Pateriya, arrested over ‘kill Modi’ remark, shows victory sign outside court

Congress MLA Raja Pateriya, who was denied bail by a district court in Madhya Pradesh's Pawai over his controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, claimed that he didn't say those words and is a "follower of Mahatma Gandhi". Read more

Bogtui massacre: Mamata Banerjee condemns CBI custodial death; murder case filed

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the death Bogtui massacre’s prime accused in the custody of central bureau of investigation (CBI). Read more

'Woh batting coach hi hain na?': Afridi slams Mohammad Yousuf's 'Yeh mera domain nahi hai' remark on Rizwan's form

Former captain Shahid Afridi has reacted strongly to Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf's statement about Mohammad Rizwan during a press-conference. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan sports teeka in unseen pics from recent visit to Vaishno Devi shrine

New pictures from actor Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to the Vaishno Devi shrine have surfaced online. Read more

Anti-ageing tips: Anxious about ageing and the signs it may come with? Here's how bio remodelling may help

There has been a lot of talk in recent years about how avoiding the signs of aging is no longer a myth and bio remodelling has now become a hot topic of conversation among dermatologists and other skincare experts. Read more

HT News Desk

