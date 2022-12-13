Home / India News / Congress' Pateriya, arrested over ‘kill Modi’ remark, shows victory sign outside court

Congress' Pateriya, arrested over 'kill Modi' remark, shows victory sign outside court

Published on Dec 13, 2022 04:04 PM IST

Raja Pateriya, who is also the Congress' state vice-president for Madhya Pradesh, was arrested this morning by Panna Police. The MLA had courted controversy over his “kill Modi” remark.

Congress leader Raja Pateriya shows a victory sign after a court rejected his bail plea over his alleged remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Panna. (ANI )
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Congress MLA Raja Pateriya, who was denied bail by a district court in Madhya Pradesh's Pawai over his controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, claimed that he didn't say those words and is a "follower of Mahatma Gandhi".

Pateriya, who is also the Congress state vice-president for Madhya Pradesh, was arrested in the morning by the Panna Police.

“It's a fight of ideology. I haven't said those words. I am a follower of Mahatma Gandhi,” he told reporters outside the courtroom and showed a victory sign.

Earlier too, Pateriya had denied making the alleged statement, saying he was misquoted.

“I am a follower of Gandhi's ideology. My statements were presented in a distorted way. A person following Gandhi can never be in favour of killing anybody,” he said in a video he released for clarification. However, the MLA received severe backlash over the remarks, leading to police complaints against him.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra slammed the Congress over the MLA's statement alleging that fascism had taken over Mahatma Gandhi's “non-violent” culture within the grand old party. “This Congress is not Mahatma Gandhi's Congress, it is an Italian Congress where Mussolini culture is becoming more assertive and fascism is taking over,” he attacked.

He also informed the media about Pateria's arrest. “Two more sections 115 and 117 of the IPC have been increased along with sections 451, 504, 505 (1)(b), 505 (1)(C), 506, 153-B (1)(C) of the IPC (in Pateria's FIR). He will be presented in Powai court. These are non-bailable sections but it is up to the Court,” he said.

