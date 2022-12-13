Home / World News / WHO picks Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist, replacing Soumya Swaminathan

WHO picks Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist, replacing Soumya Swaminathan

world news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 04:25 PM IST

Jeremy Farrar: Jeremy Farrar is a clinical scientist who most recently served as the director of the Wellcome Trust.

Jeremy Farrar: Jeremy Farrar will join the WHO in the second quarter of 2023.(Twitter)
Jeremy Farrar: Jeremy Farrar will join the WHO in the second quarter of 2023.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

The World Health Organization said that Jeremy Farrar will become its new chief scientist as the agency prepares to cope with post-pandemic health challenges. Jeremy Farrar will join the WHO in the second quarter of 2023, replacing Soumya Swaminathan, who departed in November.

Farrar's is the latest appointment as Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' second term as the leader of the UN health agency gets underway.

Read more: Vladimir Putin cancels event sparking health rumours: ‘He is suffering…’

"As chief scientist, Jeremy will accelerate our efforts to ensure WHO, its member states and our partners benefit from cutting-edge, life-saving science and innovations," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

Jeremy Farrar is a clinical scientist who most recently served as the director of the Wellcome Trust.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
world health organization soumya swaminathan
world health organization soumya swaminathan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out