Evening brief: Why petitioners challenged constitutionality of marital rape, and all the latest news

Marital rape law: Why petitioners challenged exception under IPC in Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on the issue of criminalisation of marital rape.

Political parties welcome SC’s interim order putting sedition law on hold

Opposition parties welcomed the Supreme Court's interim order on Wednesday putting on hold the colonial-era sedition law.

‘Ravindra Jadeja looked like a fish out of water as CSK captain. Was totally out of place': Ravi Shastri

Chennai Super Kings' decision to appoint Ravindra Jadeja as their skipper a couple of days before the start of IPL 2022.

Mahesh Babu clarifies his controversial comment on not doing Hindi movies, asks 'why should I go to another industry?'

Mahesh Babu said last week that he doesn't want to do Hindi films as the Bollywood 'couldn't afford' him.

Harley-Davidson unveils LiveWire Del Mar, first bike built on S2 Arrow platform

Premium US motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has unveiled the much-awaited LiveWire Del Mar electric bike.

What are episodic mobility problems that Queen Elizabeth suffer from; know possible causes from expert

Britain's Queen Elizabeth skipped the opening of parliament on Tuesday due to her episodic mobility issues.

