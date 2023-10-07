Evening briefing: AAP MP Sanjay Singh's plea against ED, ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ operation; all the latest news

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh who was arrested in connection with the alleged liquor scam case on Saturday told a Delhi court that the Enforcement Directorate was trying to shift him to a local police station without a CCTV camera where he could be tortured. The court, however, disposed of the plea as ED said they wanted to shift Sanjay Singh because a pest control service was scheduled in the lockup where Sanjay Singh was lodged. The AAP MP said it was absurd that the ED had only one lockup and for pest control, he was to be shifted to Tughlak Road police station. The plea said Sanjay Singh resisted the shifting and was made to sleep outside the lockup and subjected to inhuman treatment. Dig Deeper

AAP MP Sanjay Singh (ANI)

Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades announced that it had captured a number of Israeli soldiers during their operation “Al-Aqsa Flood” while it was reported that civilians were also taken hostage. On its social media accounts, Hamas shared videos of what it says are Israeli captives taken alive into Gaza. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the taking of civilian hostages as a violation of international law. "News of civilians taken as hostages in their homes or to Gaza are appalling. This is against international law. Hostages must be released immediately," he said on X, formerly Twitter as Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country is “at war”.Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Tamil Nadu YouTuber's driving license suspended for 10 years, here's why. Dig Deeper

PM Modi's message to Israel: 'Stand in solidarity at this difficult hour'. Dig Deeper

On India-Canada row, Rishi Sunak dials Justin Trudeau: What they discussed. Dig Deeper

India News

Illegal gambling accused Chikoti Praveen joins BJP ahead of Telangana polls. Dig Deeper

Khalistani men ‘tortured mentally, attacked me’, no action from UK Police: Sikh restaurant owner. Dig Deeper

'Bogus, untenable': NewsClick trashes Delhi Police's 'China' charge, FIR. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Rail traffic along North Korea-Russia border spikes suggesting arms supply: US think tank. Dig Deeper

UN's warning to Pakistan on forcibly deporting Afghans: ‘Such plans would…’. Dig Deeper

‘Walls collapsed’: Major Afghanistan quake, 5 aftershocks; 14 dead, 78 injured. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Brucella canis is a bacterial disease that's incurable in dogs and causes infertity, mobility, and fatigue issues in the canines. Recently, the disease was in focus after it infected humans in UK. While it causes only mild symptoms in humans like fever, loss of appetite, headache, fatigue etc, in dogs it can be severe. Treating bacterial infection can be tough as the virus persists in the body and while symptoms can be managed, totally eliminating the bacteria from the system is usually not possible. "Brucella Canis, a bacterial infection that infects dogs, is not widely known, but its impact on canine health should not be underestimated. This enigmatic disease can cause a range of symptoms, leaving dog owners concerned about their beloved pets," says Dr Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinary Officer, Supertails. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

The gold medal Kabaddi showdown between India and Iran at the Asian Games 2023 took an unexpected turn when a contentious raid involving Indian captain Pawan Sehrawat led to a temporary suspension of the match. In the closing moments of the highly charged final, the situation became so tense that the final was suspended for more than an hour, with referee and match officials seemingly at sea with consistent protests from both sides. The drama began with less than 90 seconds left on the clock and the scores level at 28-28, as Pawan Sehrawat embarked on a do-or-die raid. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to marry in a few days. On Saturday, veteran actor Chiranjeevi took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the couple's pre-wedding celebration in Hyderabad. Ram Charan was also seen in a group photo from the bash, along with wife Upasana Konidela and their extended family. Actor Allu Arjun, who is also related to the family, gave the celebration a miss. "About last evening... Pre-wedding celebrations of @varunkonidela7 and @itsmelavanya. Moments to cherish," Chiranjeevi wrote in his caption. In the photos, Varun was seen in a printed black-and-white shirt and black jeans, while Lavanya wore a yellow suit. Dig Deeper

