Evening briefing: CBI's chargesheet in Balasore train accident, Rahul's poll promise; all the latest news

The CBI has filed the chargesheet against three railway employees who were earlier arrested in connection with the Balasore train accident that killed around 290 people and injured several hundred. The three railway employees Arun Kumar Mahanta, Md Amir Khan and Pappu Kumar have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence. The three railway employees were arrested in July, a month after multiple trains collided with each other in Odisha's Balasore owing to a possible signal failure -- killing around 290 people in a ghastly train accident in the history of the Indian Railways. Arun Kumar Mahanta, senior section engineer; Mohammad Amir Khan, section engineer; and technician Pappu Kumar were arrested by the CBI for their role that led to the accident. Dig Deeper

More news on Balasore train accident: CRS report on Balasore train tragedy indicates ‘negligence, human error’

A visual from the Balasore train tragedy site captured earlier.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday doubled down his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government and alleged that the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘work for two or three billionaires’ in India pointing at recent reports of Adani Group's alleged stock manipulation. Referring to the reports by Financial Times, Gandhi said the article in the world's biggest financial newspaper mentioned billionaire Gautam Adani sent ‘thousands of crores of rupees from India and swelled the share prices (of his own firms)’. “Whether the (Congress-led) governments in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh or the forthcoming governments in Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, will be the government of poor not the government of Adani,” the Congress MP said while addressing a rally in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh. Dig Deeper

More news on Rahul Gandhi's statements over alleged Modi-Adani link: ‘India’s reputation at stake': Rahul Gandhi seeks JPC probe into fresh report on Adani

The Latest News

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UGC bars universities from printing Aadhaar numbers on degrees, provisional certificates. Dig Deeper

President Droupadi Murmu will present the National Teachers’ Award to 75 teachers from across the country on Tuesday (September 5) on the occasion of National Teachers’ Day. Dig Deeper

India News

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal sent in ED custody till September 11 in bank fraud case. Dig Deeper

A 28-foot-tall Nataraja statue is being installed at the venue of the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi. Dig Deeper

High court issues notice to Ashok Gehlot over ‘corruption' in judiciary remark. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

‘It would be very disruptive,’ Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis snubs president Joe Biden over Hurricane Idalia visit. Dig Deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘We will move forward with impeachment inquiry,' McCarthy vows to challenge Joe Biden over corruption claims. Dig Deeper

King Charles wished for a girl as second child and not Prince Harry, reveals Princess Diana's audio. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Virat Kohli failed to get off to a perfect start in India's Asia Cup 2023 opener against Pakistan, at Pallekele on Saturday. The veteran batter was dismissed for only four runs off seven deliveries, failing to deal with the rampaging Pakistan pace battery. After the match resumed due to rain delay in the fifth over, India got off to a stuttering restart, losing captain Rohit Sharma in the final delivery of the fifth over. Receiving a length ball from Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rohit failed to connect as it nipped past his defence and crashed against off-stump. Rohit could only look in dismay as he walked back to the pavilion with India faltering at 15/1 in five overs. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prabhas' Salaar Part-1: Ceasefire was scheduled to release in September but will now hit the theatres in November this year. The exact release date is yet to be announced. Day after confirming on X that Salaar has been postponed, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday that the film will now release in November. Taking to X on Saturday, Taran wrote, “#BreakingNews… Prabhas: ‘SALAAR’ to arrive in Nov… #Salaar is NOT arriving on 28 Sept 2023, it’s OFFICIAL now… The post-production work of this #Prabhas starrer is going on in full swing… #HombaleFilms - the producers - are bringing the film in Nov 2023… New release date soon.” Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

As the world advances into the 21st century, so does the vision of luxury living where high-end residential design is set to undergo transformative changes, incorporating innovative trends that cater to both aesthetics and functionality. With sustainability taking center stage, eco-conscious architecture and energy-efficient solutions will be seamlessly woven into the fabric of luxury homes. Furthermore, cutting-edge technology is becoming a pivotal part of the living experience, from smart home automation to immersive virtual environments. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON