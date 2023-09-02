News / India News / Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal sent to ED custody till September 11 in bank fraud case

PTI |
Sep 02, 2023 06:17 PM IST

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal remanded in ED custody till September 11 over fraud case of ₹538 crore.

A special PMLA court here on Saturday remanded Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody till September 11 in an alleged case of fraud of 538 crore, registered on a complaint filed by Canara Bank. Goyal (74) was arrested by the Central agency on Friday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a long session of questioning at its office here.

Former Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal at ED office regarding Jet Airways case, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, 20 Mar, 2020. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT)
He was produced before the court on Saturday. The money laundering case stems from a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former executives of his defunct airline. The FIR was registered on the bank's complaint alleging that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of 848.86 crore, of which 538.62 crore is outstanding. JIL diverted funds to its subsidiaries, it alleged.

