Evening briefing: Delhi HC orders removal of all encroachments on Yamuna bank; Education minister meets NEET aspirants

The Delhi high court has ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to remove all encroachments and illegal construction on the Yamuna river bank, riverbed, and drains flowing into the river. A bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela, directed in its July 8 order, uploaded on Wednesday, the vice chairman (VC) of the DDA to remove all encroachments and illegal construction while dealing with a plea seeking directions to the DDA to demolish the unauthorised construction on the Yamuna river bank and to further prevent the same in future. Dig Deeper The Delhi high court has ordered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to remove all encroachments and illegal construction on the Yamuna river bank, riverbed, and drains flowing into the river.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Amidst the row over alleged irregularities in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) entrance exams this year, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met some NEET aspirants at his residence and assured them that the government will take necessary measures to ensure that the academic calendar does not get affected due to the delay in the counselling process. Dig Deeper

Latest News

NEET-UG paper leak scam: CBI arrests mastermind Rakesh Ranjan

Saudi Airlines flight catches fire, emits smoke at Peshawar airport

India News

India seizes Pak-bound consignment of banned chemicals from China

Rahul Gandhi posts 5-minute-long video on Manipur visit, has a message for PM Narendra Modi

Global Matters

The UK mulls tighter crossbow laws after 3 women were slain in an attack

Canada: Rise in the number of foreign students receiving study permits despite curbs

Sports Goings

India's T20 World Cup triumph is incomplete without Rohit Sharma. And Rohit's contributions cannot be aptly summed up without the mention of his 92-run epic against Australia in India's Super Eight game at St. Lucia. Against the reigning ODI World Champions, the Indian captain batted like a man possessed, almost as if the wounds of November 19 were still fresh in his mind. Rohit struck seven fours and eight sixes – four of which came in one Mitchell Starc over – that set the tempo for India's strong finish of 205/5. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Global icon Priyanka Chopra will attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded wedding in Mumbai with her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas. The couple was spotted arriving in the city on Thursday, and were all smiles for the paps. Priyanka was spotted arriving in Mumbai at the private airport with Nick. The couple are expected to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding tomorrow. They made a stylish entry at the airport. Dig Deeper