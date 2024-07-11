Rahul Gandhi posts 5-minute-long video on Manipur visit, has a message for PM Narendra Modi

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday posted a video of his visit to the relief camps in Manipur on ‘X’ urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the ethnic violence-hit state. In the video posted on X, Rahul Gandhi consoles multiple people who express their lament regarding the ethnic clashes in the state (Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha | HT photo)

In the five-minute-long video, the Congress MP pointed out that Manipur is still in distress. “Houses are burning, innocent lives are in danger and thousands of families are forced to live in relief camps,” Rahul Gandhi wrote while sharing the video.

Having visited Manipur for the third time since violence broke out in May 2023, Rahul Gandhi said that even today the state is divided into two parts and urged PM Narendra Modi to personally visit the state, listen to people's problems and appeal for peace.

In the video posted, Rahul Gandhi consoles multiple people who express their lament regarding the ethnic clashes in the state.

One of the women from the Jiribam relief camp in Manipur says in the video that her grandmother is still stuck in a place of conflict and they do not know about her whereabouts. She said, “Even if we contact her, neither she can come here, nor we can go there.”

At a relief camp in Thalai in Assam, a woman said she lost her brother due to medical negligence. She said her brother lost his life because there was no sufficient medical care available from the government. Rahul Gandhi said the Congress party would help with medicines at the camp.

“If the government wants to end it(conflict), it can end very quickly,” he said at a relief camp in Churachandpur in Manipur.

On May 3, violence broke out in Churachandpur after a Kuki-led solidarity march protesting an order of the Manipur high court, which directed the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes list. This turned into a conflict between the Kukis and the Meiteis which affected the entire state and reportedly claimed over 220 lives.

“I can raise the issue and put pressure. But I can't assure you about going back. Because that question will be answered by the government. In the next session, I'll speak for you” Rahul Gandhi told the inhabitants at the Moirang relief camp.