Evening briefing: ECI pulls up BJP candidate over remarks on Mamata; Modi slams Rahul and Akhilesh, and more news

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a show cause notice to Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, regarding his alleged remarks against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. A complaint filed by the Trinamool Congress said Gangopadhyay, who is contesting from West Bengal's Tamluk constituency, reportedly made sexist comments about Mamata Banerjee during an election meeting in Haldia. Dig Deeper The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a show cause notice to Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, regarding his alleged remarks against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.(Hindustan Times)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying that he has been informed that their tickets for a foreign trip post-Lok Sabha elections have been booked. "'Panje aur cycle ke sapne toot gaye, khatakhat khatakhat; ab 4 june ke baad ki planning ho rahi hai ki haar ka thikra kispe phodaa jaaye, khatakhat khatakhat; mujhe to koi bataa rha tha ki videsh yatra ka ticket bhi book ho gya hai, khatakhat khatakhat'..." (Dreams of Congress and Samajwadi Party got shattered and now they are making plans for post-June 4 and who is to be blamed for the defeat. I have been informed by someone that their tickets for a foreign trip have been booked), " the prime minister said at a rally in Fatehpur. Dig Deeper

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh admitted that the BCCI got the scheduling of the 2024 IPL season wrong, given that the T20 World Cup starts less than a week after the league final in Chennai. Harbhajan stressed the need for at least 4-5 practice games for the Indian T20 World Cup squad before they kick off their campaign on June 5 in New York, but his former teammate Anil Kumble reckons that there will be no better preparation for the ICC tournament than playing in the IPL. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Rashmika Mandanna was recently in Mumbai when she visited the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, aka Atal Setu. She shared a promotional video on her X (formerly Twitter) about how the Mumbai trans harbour link is such a good innovation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to her post. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

A team of researchers at BHU in a one-year follow-up study found out that nearly one-third of 926 individuals who received Bharat Biotech's anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin reported 'adverse events of special interest,' or AESI. An AESI is an event that occurs in some people post immunisation that has the potential to be causally associated with a vaccine product. Dig Deeper