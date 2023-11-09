Evening briefing: Gujarat HC rejects plea on PM's degree disclosure, Rahul's '90 officers' jibe; all latest news

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday dismissed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging the court’s March 31 ruling that Gujarat University was not obligated to provide information regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic degree. Kejriwal had filed a review plea following the Gujarat High Court’s reversal of a 2016 Central Information Commission (CIC) order that mandated Gujarat University to provide details of Modi’s degree. The CIC order was passed on an application by Kejriwal under the Right to Information Act (RTI Act). “This court is of the opinion that once a finding is recorded by the competent court after hearing a particular litigant, the litigant can only take his legal remedy and recourse to law as may be available in law. The court is conscious that seeking a review is and could be a remedy available in law but looking to the grounds and the arguments raised before this court in the review application, it cannot be said that the applicant has sought to invoke this remedy purely with a view to seeking legal recourse,” Justice Biren Vaishnaw said in an 18-page order on Thursday. Dig Deeper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi campaigned in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and launched scathing attacks at their respective rivals – Congress and BJP. While Gandhi accused Modi of running the country with just 90 bureaucrats, the Prime Minister alleged Congress leaders who were "born with silver spoons" indulged in what he called "poverty tourism". Addressing a rally in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi exhorted voters to deprive the Congress of power for at least 100 years. He also alleged that the party was expert in taking the country's progress in reverse gear. "The way a vehicle takes us back in the reverse gear, Congress is also an expert of reverse gear and is an expert in converting good governance into a bad one," he said. Dig Deeper

Ananya Panday was seen with Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan season 8 episode 3 on Thursday. When asked by host Karan Johar if she was 'haunted' by her past comments, especially, when she said a few years ago that her father, actor Chunky Pandey, had to 'struggle' in films and was never invited on Koffee With Karan (KWK), Ananya said she finds being trolled for such comments 'silly'.Ananya Panday said, "A little bit (haunted by past comments), because initially, I used to get really troubled by it. I would just be like 'Why are they still saying it? Why aren't they able to let go?' I think now I am somewhere at peace with it because I also know what I meant to say. But the thing with me is that my brain and my mouth have zero coordination. I am thinking of something else and something else comes out of my mouth..." Dig Deeper

Diwali is around the corner and considering the festival is synonymous with sweets, many of us end up adding excess calories to our diet and inches to the waistline. While Diwali binge cannot be always avoided, a healthy makeover of popular sweets can certainly provide relief to the over-worked digestive system. So, as you get set to prepare your shopping list for the festival of lights, do not forget to include millets, seasonal fruits, dry fruits, nuts, jaggery and honey. Making traditional Diwali sweets like laddoo, kheer, shrikhand at home with healthy ingredients is not only fun but also an amazing way to keep your blood sugar and cholesterol levels in check. Dig Deeper

Earlier this week, controversy erupted in the 2023 World Cup when Sri Lanka's star all-rounder Angelo Mathews became the first batter in the history of international cricket to be dismissed ‘timed out’. The rare occurrence took place during the 25th over of the first innings during the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, as Mathews faced a timed-out decision after failing to reach the crease within two minutes of Sadeera Samarawickrama's dismissal. An appeal from Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan led to the umpire's decision to send Mathews back, adhering to World Cup cricket laws. Dig Deeper

