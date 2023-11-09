close_game
close_game
News / India News / Three HC chief justices take oath as SC judges, top court regains full strength of 34

Three HC chief justices take oath as SC judges, top court regains full strength of 34

PTI |
Nov 09, 2023 05:12 PM IST

CJI DY Chandrachud administers oath of office to three high court chief justices as SC judges.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday administered the oath of office to three high court chief justices Satish Chandra Sharma, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta as the judges of the Supreme Court.

A view of the Supreme Court building.(ANI)
A view of the Supreme Court building.(ANI)

The three judges were sworn in at a function in the Supreme Court complex in the presence of other judges, lawyers and their family members.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

With the swearing-in of the three new judges, the top court will now function with its full strength of 34 judges.

Earlier in the day, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Sandeep Mehta, his counterparts in the Rajasthan High Court and Gauhati High Court, respectively, were appointed as top court judges.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced their appointment on X.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on November 6.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out