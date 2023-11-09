LS panel adopts report on cash-for-query charge against Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha has adopted its report on the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra. According to panel's chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar, 6 members of the panel supported the report. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

"Lok Sabha ethics panel adopts report on 'cash-for-query' allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra. 6 members of the LS ethics panel supported the report,” he said on Thursday.

Four members also opposed the report, he added.

Asked if there was a vote within the panel, he replied in the affirmative.

"Today's meeting had a single agenda -- to adopt the meeting. The report has been adopted... four people have submitted their dissent note," Sonkar said.

He said the panel will send a comprehensive report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

According to reports, Congress MP Preneet Kaur is one of the six MPs who supported the draft.

Meanwhile, BSP MP Danish Ali accused Ethics Committee chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar and BJP members of leaking the proceedings of the panel in violation of rules. The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha is set to make harsh recommendation against Moitra.

Mahua Moitra also wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and said the report was leaked to a channel controlled by the Adani Group in violation of the rules of the House.

The media reported yesterday that the panel will recommend the expulsion of Moitra from the Lok Sabha for allegedly sharing the login credentials of Parliament's official portal with businessman Darshan Hiranandani, as it amounted to unethical conduct.

In the letter, she said a channel owned by the Adani Group had access to the draft report, which was a "very serious breach of Rule 275(2) contained in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha".

